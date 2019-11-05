Home Cities Delhi

Over 99,000 challans issued, Rs 14-crore penalty levied in Delhi for anti-air pollution laws violation

A Civil Defence volunteer wearing a pollution mask on duty to help implement the odd-even scheme in New Delhi Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environmental compensation of around Rs 14 crore has been imposed on pollution instigators and 99,202 challans have been issued in Delhi for violation of anti-air pollution laws, according to official data.

Three-hundred teams constituted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Public Works Department, district magistrates and municipal corporations to identify violations, such as dumping of construction and demolition waste, dumping and burning of garbage and construction activities, have conducted 19,100 inspections.

"An environmental compensation of Rs 13.99 crore has been imposed by various agencies. Under a special drive, 29,044 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste has been lifted by municipal corporations and the Public Works Department since October 16," a government statement said.

The DPCC has penalised various government agencies such as the PWD, Central Public Works Department, National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, and Delhi Development Authority for violations of dust control norms at major construction sites.

"Rs 57 lakh has been deposited by the violators in the last 15 days," the statement said.

Heavy penalty has been levied on ready mix concrete plants found violating dust control guidelines framed by the DPCC.

As the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has imposed a ban on diesel generator sets till March 15, 2020, a special drive has been launched to detect operation of DG sets, if any.

"Three-hundred-nineteen industrial units, which have not switched to piped natural gas (PNG), have been directed to remain closed till November 8. Seventy-four other units which are using other fuels have been closed," the statement said.

The implementing agencies have intensified action in Wazirpur, Mayapuri and Okhla industrial areas which have high potential for dust emission.

In Wazirpur, 454 metric tonnes of industrial waste and 1,100 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste have been cleared in the last 15 days.

"Industries running on fuel other than PNG have been shut down," the statement said.

In Mayapuri, an environmental compensation of Rs 3.7 crore has been levied on 122 industrial units found operating without consent of authorities.

Forty-one of these industrial units falling under orange and red categories have been closed, the statement said.

"Encroachments have been removed from roads and a project to reconstruct the entire road network has been awarded. Open sites where unauthorized dismantling and parking used to take place have been cleared and converted into green lots," it said.

In Okhla, major construction sites around the industrial estates have been closed for the time being.

"Regular mechanical road sweeping in the entire Okhla Estate is being carried out during night. Sprinklers have been deployed in and around the hotspots to settle dust," it said.

Traffic police have been deployed on permanent basis during the daytime to keep the major traffic corridors free of unauthorized parking and vending.

