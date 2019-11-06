Home Cities Delhi

AAP questions union home minister for ‘ugly situation'  

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal stated that advocates and police were important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Protesting Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday questioned the silence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers on the clash between the police and lawyers. 

On the other hand,  the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, which has been demanding that the Delhi government should be the authority controlling Delhi Police, has hit out at the central government for the “ugly situation”. 

“Since the time Amit Shah became home minister, Delhi’s law and order has deteriorated so much that it has become the worst in 70 years of history. There are widespread mobile phone & chain snatchings, daylight murders. The ugly situation existing in the capital shows complete incompetence of the home minister” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, a spokesperson of the party.  

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal called an emergency meeting with Delhi’s chief secretary, additional chief secretary and senior Delhi Police officials at his residence on the matter.  

Baijal stated that advocates and police were important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony. In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it was imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice was done impartially in the entire matter. 

Directions were given to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ensure that the best possible medical treatment was provided to the injured advocates as per the order of the Delhi HC.

“Commissioner of Police should ensure that police officers injured are also provided best medical treatment free of cost and advised that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families,” said a statement from Baijal.

