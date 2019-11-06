Home Cities Delhi

Menu makeover at Monkey Bar

The other impressive updation is that of the Chili Cheese Roll with beetroot ketchup, while the Nimbu Masala Fries comes with pickled lemon aioli.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Monkey bar specials on the menu.

Monkey bar specials on the menu.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Even after seven years, the monkeying around hasn’t stopped. When Monkey Bar launched in 2012 in Bengaluru as an Indian interpretation of the popular Gastropub concept, youngsters flocked to it. The music was moody, the vibe was perky, the food was offbeat and the drinks were aspirational. As time went by, one began to see similar Gastropubs around town. The crowds started to divide. Monkey Bar had to pull up its socks. It had to come up with a sustained strategy of keeping originality intact to keep people enthused. Several menu upgrades later, there’s yet another launch, this being extensive with 41 dishes and eight tipsy cocktails.

For anybody familiar with the chain knows how delicious their burgers are. The perfect amalgam of smoky and juicy. So it’s a bit of task to choose from other of their new offerings.

The greasy heavy weights have been replaced by light, fun, regional plates, many of which, are roasted in the tandoor. Considering the rising interest in vegetarianism, 50 per cent of the menu is vegetarian.

A lot of dishes now have various options such as egg, vegetables, chicken or fish. “Local snacks from across India are our biggest inspiration for the small plates selection. Like Dilli Samosa Chaat, Kerala Mutta (Egg) Puff, Chorizo Pao from Goa, Kerala Meen Pollichatu and the Naga Pork. Equally interesting are the chutneys and accompaniments, a great example being the curry leaf hollandaise that comes with Kerala Mutta Puff,” says Head Chef Dheeraj Varma.

Nacho Nacho, usually accompanied with a traditional cheese sauce, refried beans, and Pico De Gallo (salsa), now includes a traditional Tamilian tomato pachhdi and a drizzle of honey kasundi giving it a sweet and tangy flavour packed kick.

The other impressive updation is that of the Chili Cheese Roll with beetroot ketchup, while the Nimbu Masala Fries comes with pickled lemon aioli.

Also new in the section is an Indian Mezze Platter, an offshoot of the traditional Mediterranean one. “In it we’ve put a Bengali style baingan bhorta (our answer to Babaganoush), bonda (replaces the traditional falafel), pickled shalgam (turnip), carrots with Kalimpong Cheese and Pumpkin Hummus. There is also Mangalorean Kori Roti, fryums, and Gujarati fafda to scoop it all up,” says the chef.

The addition of eight cocktails comes with uncommon spices such as javitri (mace), Rhododendron, curry leaf powder, lime murabba (lime preserve) and more.

Flavourful punches come in the form of Peena Colada, a white rum-based cocktail made with Indian dessert rabri and the little known Badam Shirin Sharbat. Rasam Mary, on the other hand, throws in vodka.
Mobar Mace is made with javitri (mace) infused with vodka and mixed with sweet, sour mix and tonic. There is also Imli Sour, the bar’s take on the traditional whiskey sour with adrak (ginger), imli (tamarind), and sauth chutney (made from tamarind and ginger). “You cannot miss the Piped Piper, cumin infused whiskey cocktail with cinnamon and ginger ale, and Sip Me Tender, a white rum cocktail with tender coconut and anardana churan,” shares Varma, adding that if people come in asking for more, he knows the menu is a success. 

From: 12:00pm-12:30am
At: Local Shopping Complex, Vasant Kunj Marg, Pocket B-C, 6 & 7, New Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monkey Bar delhi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp