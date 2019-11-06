Menu makeover at Monkey Bar

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Even after seven years, the monkeying around hasn’t stopped. When Monkey Bar launched in 2012 in Bengaluru as an Indian interpretation of the popular Gastropub concept, youngsters flocked to it. The music was moody, the vibe was perky, the food was offbeat and the drinks were aspirational. As time went by, one began to see similar Gastropubs around town. The crowds started to divide. Monkey Bar had to pull up its socks. It had to come up with a sustained strategy of keeping originality intact to keep people enthused. Several menu upgrades later, there’s yet another launch, this being extensive with 41 dishes and eight tipsy cocktails.

For anybody familiar with the chain knows how delicious their burgers are. The perfect amalgam of smoky and juicy. So it’s a bit of task to choose from other of their new offerings.

The greasy heavy weights have been replaced by light, fun, regional plates, many of which, are roasted in the tandoor. Considering the rising interest in vegetarianism, 50 per cent of the menu is vegetarian.

A lot of dishes now have various options such as egg, vegetables, chicken or fish. “Local snacks from across India are our biggest inspiration for the small plates selection. Like Dilli Samosa Chaat, Kerala Mutta (Egg) Puff, Chorizo Pao from Goa, Kerala Meen Pollichatu and the Naga Pork. Equally interesting are the chutneys and accompaniments, a great example being the curry leaf hollandaise that comes with Kerala Mutta Puff,” says Head Chef Dheeraj Varma.

Nacho Nacho, usually accompanied with a traditional cheese sauce, refried beans, and Pico De Gallo (salsa), now includes a traditional Tamilian tomato pachhdi and a drizzle of honey kasundi giving it a sweet and tangy flavour packed kick.

The other impressive updation is that of the Chili Cheese Roll with beetroot ketchup, while the Nimbu Masala Fries comes with pickled lemon aioli.

Also new in the section is an Indian Mezze Platter, an offshoot of the traditional Mediterranean one. “In it we’ve put a Bengali style baingan bhorta (our answer to Babaganoush), bonda (replaces the traditional falafel), pickled shalgam (turnip), carrots with Kalimpong Cheese and Pumpkin Hummus. There is also Mangalorean Kori Roti, fryums, and Gujarati fafda to scoop it all up,” says the chef.

The addition of eight cocktails comes with uncommon spices such as javitri (mace), Rhododendron, curry leaf powder, lime murabba (lime preserve) and more.

Flavourful punches come in the form of Peena Colada, a white rum-based cocktail made with Indian dessert rabri and the little known Badam Shirin Sharbat. Rasam Mary, on the other hand, throws in vodka.

Mobar Mace is made with javitri (mace) infused with vodka and mixed with sweet, sour mix and tonic. There is also Imli Sour, the bar’s take on the traditional whiskey sour with adrak (ginger), imli (tamarind), and sauth chutney (made from tamarind and ginger). “You cannot miss the Piped Piper, cumin infused whiskey cocktail with cinnamon and ginger ale, and Sip Me Tender, a white rum cocktail with tender coconut and anardana churan,” shares Varma, adding that if people come in asking for more, he knows the menu is a success.

From: 12:00pm-12:30am

At: Local Shopping Complex, Vasant Kunj Marg, Pocket B-C, 6 & 7, New Delhi