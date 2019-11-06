Home Cities Delhi

Police protests cause massive traffic snarls in parts of Delhi

Published: 06th November 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Protests by the police choked several major roadways. The ITO-Laxmi Nagar stretch was the worst affected. (Photo | EPS/parveen negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The movement in central Delhi was badly affected as the carriageway from ITO to Laxmi Nagar was closed due to the protest organised by Delhi Police, demanding justice for their personnel who were allegedly attacked by lawyers at Tis Hazari and Saket courts.

The protest that started nearly around 10 am, was later confined to Indraprastha Marg. Initially, many personnel gathered around the area near ITO red light, hampering the flow of traffic.

“It took me more than 50 minutes to come from Delhi Secretariat to Mandi House. It is hardly a distance of 4 km,” an auto-rickshaw driver complained.

Later the police barricaded one side of the Indraprastha Marg, confining the movement of traffic to just one side of the road. “The traffic movement is closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar. Motorists are advised to use Delhi Gate and Raj Ghat,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

After receiving assurances from senior officers, the crowd dispersed after protesting for more than 11 hours.

Later, Police Chief Amulaya Patnaik said that they were able to maintain the law and order situation. “That shows our professionalism...we appeal to you to reach your area of duty and resume work.” After 9 pm, traffic movement eased in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar.

