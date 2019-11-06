Soaking in the spirit of Ceylon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In collaboration with Aska Beverages Pvt Ltd and Old Reserve, ITC Maurya organised a party to celebrate ‘The Spirit Of Ceylon’. The event was attended by the who’s who of the sports world and diplomats, including former cricketer Madan Lal, Culinary Olympic gold medallist Gerard Mendis, Sri Lanka High Commissioner Austin Fernando, Europe’s top mixologist Antonio Parlapiano besides diplomats from Brazil, Peru, Czech Republic and Romania.

Antonio Parlapiano and Gerard Mendis

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, who couldn’t be present on the occasion, sent across his message for the attendees. “I hope you have an enjoyable evening listening to history of the ‘spirit of Ceylon’. The country has a lot to offer as a place for visitors, and we are proud of our unique food and beverages,” the message read.

The Sri Lanka government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector like offering concessions on air tickets and hotel rooms. “We want to touch the two million mark for tourists visiting Sri Lanka,” said Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando.