Delhi government reaches out to Punjabis with three-day heritage festival

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to organise a Punjabi Heritage Festival in order to reach out to the Punjabi community with cultural events.



The culture department of the Delhi government has said that the Punjabi Heritage Festival will be held from November 7 to 9, and it will feature Punjabi music, poetry, and plays.



“We are pleased to present the Punjabi Heritage Festival in a bigger and better avatar. Punjabi is an integral part of Delhi’s cultural and literary history. It is an important marker of Delhi’s composite culture.

Our government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through such programmes,” said Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.

Keeping in mind the rich tradition of Punjabi language, the festival would be focused on Punjabi stories and poetry, and well-known performers from around India will perform during the three-day event.



“We want to ensure that Punjabi is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so. This celebration of Punjabi will bring together all the lovers of Punjabi who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms,” added Sisodia.



Punjabi is an Indo-Aryan language. It is the native language of about 130 million people, and is the 10th most spoken language in the world.



Most of the people who speak this language live in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan.