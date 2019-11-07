Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police vs lawyers: Retired officers body urges cops to approach Supreme Court

In the letter, seniormost officials have been advised that the Delhi Police should seriously consider taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

Delhi Police officials held protest demonstration against the recent attack by lawyers at the Police headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a fresh twist, the Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Association has jumped into the ongoing tussle between the lawyers and Delhi Police, saying that the police should approach the Supreme Court.

Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Association President Karnal Singh, a retired IPS officer and former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director, has written to the Delhi Lt. Governor and the Commissioner of Police (CP).

In the letter, both seniormost officials have been advised that the Delhi Police should seriously consider taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh, who is Secretary of the officers' association, told IANS: "The attack is not on the police and on the law but on the Centre and the Constitution."

The letter written by the Association President said: "Whatever happened was bad. But what is happening after the Tis Hazari incident is not right either. When all this (incidents) takes place in courts, whatever happened to the police, from whichever point of view, is not good.

"Why don't the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor approach the Supreme Court in the matter? The police should immediately approach the Supreme Court to make their point, so that everything does not become one-sided?" the letter said.

"Shouldn't whatever happened in courts be interpreted or described as hooliganism? Why is the police guilty everywhere? To know the truth, the CCTV footage revealed on the day of the incident is enough," it said.

