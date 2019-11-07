Home Cities Delhi

Plan for cultural centre on alleged water body opposed by locals in West Delhi

According to RWA president Deepak Tyagi, the water body was filled up with sand, and back in 2002 it was handed over to the culture department of the state government.

Published: 07th November 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The one-acre plot of land in Vikas Puri where a cultural centre is proposed to be set up, against the wishes of local residents. (Photo | EPS, Somrita Ghosh)

The one-acre plot of land in Vikas Puri where a cultural centre is proposed to be set up, against the wishes of local residents. (Photo | EPS, Somrita Ghosh)

By Express News Service

Resident Welfare Association of Budhela in Vikas Puri, West Delhi, is opposing the state government’s decision to build a cultural centre on land which the residents claim was a water body.

According to RWA president Deepak Tyagi, the water body was filled up with sand, and back in 2002 it was handed over to the culture department of the state government.

“Since then not a single structure has come up. The whole one-acre plot is lying unutilised. We have written so many letters urging that it be used for a fruitful purpose. There is always a water crisis in the area. This pond could have been well maintained for water storage, especially when the government is speaking of rainwater harvesting,” added Tyagi.

In September this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the construction of a new cultural complex of Sahitya Kala Parishad at Vikaspuri for performing arts. The decision was taken by the minister, who heads the Art and Culture Ministry, in a meeting with the Parishad.

The construction of a cultural complex on the one-acre plot of land was given the go-ahead by the board.

“This is in the interior of Vikas Puri. Why has land been allotted for a cultural centre here? And if the government is so keen on it, why has not a single structure come upon the land? It has been turned into barren land. DDA has got so many lands which can be handed over to the state for the same purpose,” Tyagi said.

Paras Tyagi, another member of the RWA, said that letters were written to the Deputy CM and the Lieutenant Governor, and an RTI query was filed seeking clarification on the status of the land, adding that any construction there would increase traffic congestion.

“At that time, the MLA was Mukesh Sharma from the Congress. We had asked him on what ground the land had been given to the state government, but were turned away. Then we questioned the DDA, which first refused to make any comment, and then, in a letter, said that they had no authority over the land,” Paras Tyagi said. He claimed that a part of the water body belonged to a village community and the DDA had seized it.

“When we approached the DDA again over the issue, they showed us a document which had the signatures of five local residents. They are elderly persons who don’t even know how to read English. They don’t even know what they have signed and why… this is when we decided to take up the matter,” Paras Tyagi said.

The former MLA, Mukesh Sharma, said that it was under his initiative that the land was given to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation by DDA to build an amphitheatre and art gallery. “But then the constituency was divided and I lost the election.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Delhi Vikas Puri
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp