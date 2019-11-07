Priyanka Gandhi likely to work with Congress Delhi unit for assembly polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to work closely with the party’s local unit in Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to senior Congress leaders, Vadra would frequently be seen in the city during the elections.

“In a meeting held with Delhi functionaries recently, Priyankaji herself said that she would be available for the state unit during assembly elections whenever the party would need her,” said a Delhi Congress leader.



Vadra on Tuesday met 14 district presidents, presidents of Delhi Congress’ frontal organisation, and various cells to discuss possible ‘issues’, which are going to matter in the elections, scheduled to take place early next year.

Present in the meeting were senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, incharge PC Chacko, and campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad.

Congress leaders present in the meeting said that Vadra urged those present to launch a mass awareness campaign pertaining to pollution, and also reach out to people and educate them about rising levels of air pollution.

“She wanted city leaders to focus on pollution. Priyankaji asked Delhi Congress to distribute masks among the poor and kick-start a campaign. She wanted us to reach out to each household through social media or whatever medium to tell people that pollution is a big issue and the Centre and state governments have failed to tackle the situation,” he said.