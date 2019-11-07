Home Cities Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi likely to work with Congress Delhi unit for assembly polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to work closely with the party’s local unit in Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections. 

Published: 07th November 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to work closely with the party’s local unit in Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections. 

According to senior Congress leaders, Vadra would frequently be seen in the city during the elections.   
“In a meeting held with Delhi functionaries recently, Priyankaji herself said that she would be available for the state unit during assembly elections whenever the party would need her,” said a Delhi Congress leader. 

Vadra on Tuesday met 14 district presidents, presidents of Delhi Congress’ frontal organisation, and various cells to discuss possible ‘issues’, which are going to matter in the elections, scheduled to take place early next year. 

Present in the meeting were senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, incharge PC Chacko, and campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad.  

Congress leaders present in the meeting said that Vadra urged those present to launch a mass awareness campaign pertaining to pollution, and also reach out to people and educate them about rising levels of air pollution. 

“She wanted city leaders to focus on pollution. Priyankaji asked Delhi Congress to distribute masks among the poor and kick-start a campaign. She wanted us to reach out to each household through social media or whatever medium to tell people that pollution is a big issue and the Centre and state governments have failed to tackle the situation,” he said.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Delhi Congress
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp