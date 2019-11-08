Home Cities Delhi

Ayodhya verdict: Delhi government advises all private schools to remain closed on Saturday

Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida have also been closed in view of the verdict till Monday.

Published: 08th November 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:51 PM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday advised all private schools to remain closed on November 9 as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida have also been closed in view of the verdict till Monday.

