Chandni Chowk encroachment muddle: Officer sent on leave

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court-appointed nodal officer for Chandni Chowk redevelopment project Nitin Panigrahi has been sent on ‘forced’ leave following the ‘verbal’ order of a senior official of the Delhi government allegedly after he insisted on removal of an encroachment, a religious structure on the Chandni Chowk main road, which is being pedestrianised, to facilitate completion of the work to be carried out by Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Panigrahi is deputy general manager (project and administration) of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), which is executing the project. According to stakeholders associated with the project, the structure built on the right of way was declared encroachment in 2015 and the court had also issued directions for its removal.

Senior government officials, aware of the development, said Panigrahi was asked to go on leave on October 30 for 15 days in the presence of Garima Gupta, Managing Director (MD), SRDC and other officers.

“He was asked to abstain from work for taking ‘politically incorrect’ stand for removal of an encroachment, religious in nature. The DJB had requested for clearing of religious encroachment, which is about 200-300 metre from Phuwwara Chowk along the northern carriageway,” said an official on the condition of anonymity. Gupta, however, said that Panigrahi had not attended the office as he was not well.

“He was having a small ailment. He may join back tomorrow or maybe on Monday,” she said. Despite repeated attempts, Panigrahi couldn’t be reached for the comment.

The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is being closely monitored by the High Court for which it had appointed Panigrahi as nodal officer in January 2016. On the direction of the court, the matter— religious encroachment-was referred to the religious committee chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor for scrutiny on October 16. The report of the committee is awaited.

When the bench comprising justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh was apprised about the ‘development’ on Tuesday, it requested Panigrahi to remain present in the court on next date of hearing, which is on Friday. The bench also ordered to place the decision of the L-G and the report of the religious committee before it.

What the project is all about?



The redevelopment project, first launched in 2004 following the intervention of the Delhi High Court, has 24 stakeholders involved, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Archaeological Survey of India, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Fire Service among others. The deadline to finish the redevelopment plan is March 2020. The redevelopment plan intends to make it a “great street” once again.