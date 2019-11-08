Delhi civic bodies told to set up more baby care rooms by High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the civic bodies in the city to maintain more than 100 infant feeding rooms set up by them and to increase their numbers as early as possible.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Delhi government to finalise its draft policy with regard to setting up of baby care rooms — to feed them and change their diapers — in public places.



The court said that since the draft policy was ready and feeding rooms had been set up in the national capital, with more on the way, there was no further need to monitor the issue, which was raised in a PIL.

The bench disposed of the petition filed on behalf of a mother and her newborn, seeking breastfeeding facilities in public places. The Delhi government had told the court that its draft policy for setting up the baby care rooms had been placed in the public domain.