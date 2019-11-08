Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Kartarpur corridor inauguration, the Delhi Cabinet on Friday gave its in-principal approval to include the sikh shrine in its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province is located 4.5 km from the Indian border. The shrine will be accessible to Indian pilgrims throughout the year via the corridor.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Kartarpur Sahib will be part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib corridor. "This is an in-principal approval. We are working on the details," Kejriwal said.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana enables 1,100 senior citizens from each Assembly Constituency of Delhi per year to undertake free pilgrimage, the expenses for which will be borne by the Delhi government.

The other routes covered under the scheme are Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi, Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi, and Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar-Delhi.