Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Kartarpur Sahib will be part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib corridor.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Kartarpur corridor inauguration, the Delhi Cabinet on Friday gave its in-principal approval to include the sikh shrine in its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province is located 4.5 km from the Indian border. The shrine will be accessible to Indian pilgrims throughout the year via the corridor.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Kartarpur Sahib will be part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib corridor. "This is an in-principal approval. We are working on the details," Kejriwal said.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana enables 1,100 senior citizens from each Assembly Constituency of Delhi per year to undertake free pilgrimage, the expenses for which will be borne by the Delhi government.

The other routes covered under the scheme are Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi, Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi, and Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar-Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur corridor Arvind Kejriwal Delhi pilgrimage scheme Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp