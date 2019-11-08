Home Cities Delhi

Delhi hospital seeks diagnostic units for free medical tests

These include radiology (USG, CT Scan, MRI etc), hematology, biochemistry, histopathology and other relevant diagnostic procedures.

Published: 08th November 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

The Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital has invited tenders from diagnostic centres willing to tie up for tests.

The Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital has invited tenders from diagnostic centres willing to tie up for tests. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faced with lack of radiologists, the government-run Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital is on the lookout for more diagnostic centres near it to provide cashless services to pregnant women under the Janani Sishu Suraksha Karyakram, a healthcare scheme.

“There’s an acute shortage of radiologists at government-run hospitals in the city. Even here, we have to source radiologists from elsewhere. They come twice a week from NC Joshi hospital. This is why we are forced to refer patients to nearby diagnostic centres,” said an official.

The medical superintendent of the hospital in Moti Nagar wrote to the Director-General Health Services (DGHS), detailing the tests for which patients have to be referred to other diagnostic centres. These include radiology (USG, CT Scan, MRI etc), haematology, biochemistry, histopathology and other relevant diagnostic procedures.

“Requests are made to our higher authorities. But they are simply too tied up. We’re battling a manpower crunch when it comes to providing diagnostic services. The number of such referrals is around 40 per day,” the official said.

“It has been envisaged that the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram scheme to provide free diagnostic facilities are not available in (the) government institution at a given time, and accordingly, these services have been planned to be outsourced from any of the accredited private laboratories from hospital’s neighbourhood,” a notice at the hospital said.

“Currently, there are 3-4 diagnostic facilities and the remaining tests are done on an empanelled basis at nearby centres. However, the tests are done free of cost. Tenders have been invited from diagnostic centres that are willing to offer their facilities to us,” a hospital official said.

“The authority to empanel diagnostic centres is vested in the medical superintendent or director. Some have already been empanelled and we are looking to rope in more,” he said.

LETTER TO DGHS DID NOT HELP

The hospital’s medical superintendent had written to Director General Health Services, detailing the tests for which patients are referred to diagnostic centres. But it did little

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp