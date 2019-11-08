Home Cities Delhi

Film festival in Delhi to celebrate evolution of world cinema over last 100 years

The 4th edition of the World Movie Festival by Navrasa Duende that opens on November 16 at the Siri Fort here will screen six films over a weekend every quarter for a year.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Director Francis Ford Coppola.

Director Francis Ford Coppola. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capturing the evolution of cinema in the last 100 years, an upcoming film festival will showcase a collection of landmark movies from across the globe with an aim to initiate a larger Indian audience in world cinema.

Organisers said the 2019-20 edition will showcase movies that are considered to be milestones of world cinema across six landmark movements and events -- the golden age of silent films of the 1920s, the Poetic Realism of the '30s, the Italian Neo-Realism as well as the French New Wave of the '50s and the '60s.

The selection also features revered contemporary classics as well as independent filmmaking achievements from India and Hollywood that embellish the cinematic landscape of the late twentieth and the twenty-first century.

The festival, they said, is aimed at facilitating film enthusiasts across all age groups to share the movie-watching experience.

According to festival director Dinesh B Singh, the selection of films was determined by a film's popularity as well as its "timelessness quotient".

The line-up for the inaugural screening on November 16-17 includes acclaimed classics like Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now", Yasujiro Ozu's "Tokyo Story", Rainer Werner Fassbinder's "The Marriage of Maria Braun", Satyajit Ray's "Charulata", Carl Theodor Dreyer's "The Passion of Joan of Arc", and Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction".

"Through Navrasa Duende World Movie Festivals, we aim to reflect the evolution that cinematic art has witnessed in 100 years since 1920.

"Film is a director's medium. Therefore, our movie selection focuses on directors, especially those who have been an institution in themselves, having defined and redefined the cinematic landscape," Singh said.

Directors whose films will be screened during the subsequent segments of the festival include Robert Wise, John Badham, Michael Haneke, Bimal Roy, David Lean, Ingmar Bergman, Jean-Luc Godard, Steven Spielberg, Bernardo Bertolucci, Asghar Farhadi, Wong Kar Wai, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Stanley Kubrick, Darren Aronofsky, Kundan Shah, Pedro Almodóvar, and Sergei Eisenstein.

