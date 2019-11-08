Home Cities Delhi

Tis Hazari violence: Woman officer harassed during clash, constable's loaded pistol missing

In one of the many videos that surface, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing the woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers.

Published: 08th November 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel.

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman officer was allegedly harassed during the Tis Hazari court complex clashes and a loaded pistol of a woman constable has been missing since the violence last week, sources said on Thursday.

Police are probing both the cases and efforts are on to trace the missing 9mm pistol, they said. In the Saturday clashes, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured.

CCTV camera footage is being examined and appropriate legal action will be taken in the woman officer's case, the sources said.

ALSO READ | Tis Hazari clash: Plea in Delhi HC to restrain media from broadcasting derogatory statements against judiciary, lawyers

In one of the many videos that surfaced following the incident, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing the woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers.

Later, she can be seen running, with some lawyers trying to catch hold of her while some policemen try to shield her.

The sources said the 9mm pistol went missing after the clash.

FIR has been registered in the case, they said.

The Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team, which is probing the Tis Hazari clashes, is in the process of recording the statements of all the officers who were part of controlling the crowd on Saturday, according to a senior police official.

In another video, lawyers can be seen barging inside the administrative area of the court and assaulting policemen.

A group of lawyers can be seen in another CCTV grab trying to set a vehicle ablaze while police personnel are throwing water to disperse them even as a man suspected to be from the legal fraternity can be seen threatening police personnel by brandishing a metal chain.

The same person in another video is seen allegedly threatening the policeman who was apparently recording the video of one of the incidents.

In the third video, some lawyers can be seen trying to break open the lock-up inside the court complex after the policemen took one of the advocates inside the lockup following the tiff.

The SIT is examining all the CCTV camera footage as part of the FIR registered following the violence and appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter after a thorough investigation, the senior officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tis Hazari violence police lawyers clash pistol missing woman officer arrested
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp