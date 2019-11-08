Home Cities Delhi

To protest against stubble burning, Delhi BJP knocks Manish Sisodia's door

Vijay Goel, along with Delhi BJP leaders, staged a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Mathura Road.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a unique protest against stubble burning, BJP MP Vijay Goel on Thursday carried crop residue on a bicycle to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and accused AAP MLAs in Punjab of encouraging the practice.

Goel, along with Delhi BJP leaders, staged a protest outside Sisodia’s residence on Mathura Road.

“We are carrying paddy stubble for Sisodia to protest against his government’s failure to do anything to curb air pollution in Delhi. We are also protesting against the silence of AAP MLAs in Punjab on the issue of stubble burning,” the senior BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders have been blaming stubble burning in Punjab for the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

“Kejriwal and his party members are hypocrites. On one hand, they are blaming stubble burning for air pollution in Delhi and on the other hand, the party’s MLAs in Punjab are instigating and encouraging stubble burning,” Goel said. Earlier, Sisodia had asked Goel to check data on the role of stubble burning in air pollution.

Rubbishing Goel’s allegations, Sisodia said that the former, who had earlier held internal sources in the city as being responsible for pollution, has, at least, acknowledged and accepted stubble burning as being responsible for it.  

 (With PTI inputs)

