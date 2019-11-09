Home Cities Delhi

DCP manhandled by lawyers; NCW, DCW issue notice to police

In a video which surfaced online on Friday, the woman police officer can be seen pleading with folded hands to the lawyers before getting overpowered.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Litigants stand in a queue outside the Saket court in New Delhi.

Litigants stand in a queue outside the Saket court in New Delhi. | ( Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Women and Delhi Commission for Women took suo moto cognisance against the attack on DCP North Monika Bhardwaj at Tis Hazari court last week and issued notices to Delhi Police on Friday. 

In a video that surfaced from the day of the incident, Bhardwaj can be seen moving towards the spot of the crime along with her staff. Taking the lead, she folds her hands in front of the lawyers, quite visibly requesting them to stop. Other police officials do the same.

While Bhardwaj makes efforts to handle the situation, a huge bunch of lawyers, who outnumber the police, run towards her and her staff. They manhandle her and others. 

Bhardwaj told media that she would put across facts during the judicial inquiry. “The video shows the woman officer facing a tough situation when the group of lawyers tried to grab her collar and charged at her, who later difficulty managed to be escorted and got out of the scene,” NCW chief Rekha Sharma said in her notice to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.

The panel in another letter to the Bar Council of India (BCI) said action should be taken against the lawyers involved in the incident.

The NCW demanded that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and recommended if an FIR is registered in the matter, investigation in the case may be taken independently in view of the manhandling and assaulting with a woman police officer. They have demanded from the police chief to communicate to the commission, action taken in the matter, within seven days. 

In a similar notice to Joint CP, Central Range, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demanded a copy of an FIR in the matter, if registered, along with details on the arrest of the accused by November 13. 

Meanwhile, the Association of Retired Senior Indian Police Service Officers (ARSIPSO) deplored “the unseemly confrontation” between Delhi Police and lawyers. The association “strongly” condemned the attacks on police personnel on duty at Tis Hazari court on November 2.

