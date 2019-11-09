Delhi Chief Secretary puts agencies on pollution watch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To control factors contributing to runaway air pollution levels in the national capital, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Friday directed various implementing agencies to check encroachments on major traffic corridors, remove construction and demolition (C&D) waste and close down polluting industries by November 13.

The directions follow the Supreme Court’s recent orders asking various agencies to control factors contributing to pollution in Delhi such as open dumping of waste, garbage burning, unpaved roads, road dust and traffic congestion.

After consultations with an apex court-appointed committee, Dev asked the implementing agencies, including Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), New Delhi Municipal Council and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, to clear C&D waste and garbage from roadsides, vacant plots, drains and Yamuna river bed by November 13.

In an order to all the agencies, the chief secretary also marked the officers responsible for each task. “In case of non-compliance, the HODs/nodal officers will be held personally responsible and appropriate action will be taken against them,” it said.



(With PTI inputs)