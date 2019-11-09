Delhi government fails bus promise on fifth day of ‘Odd-Even’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even on the fifth day of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan, the Delhi government failed to live up to its promise of rolling out 2,000 buses to ensure adequate public conveyance.



Only 773 buses were in view on Friday. The government had said it would source additional buses from private transport operators to ensure commuters are not short on riding options till the vehicle rationing plan is in force.

The city, which has already been woefully short on public transport for a long time, saw around 15 lakh private vehicles go off the roads on the first day of the return of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan.



The plan, the efficacy of which has been hotly contested by a section of experts and political rivals of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution in the city.

“Private transport agencies provided 650 buses on Thursday and today, the count went up to 773. The government has been doing its best to bring out as many public vehicles on the streets as possible. Private bus operators have been asked to provide buses in adequate number till the ‘Odd-Even’ plan is in force,” a senior transport official said.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the operators had agreed to provide additional buses.