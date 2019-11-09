Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government fails bus promise on fifth day of ‘Odd-Even’

The city, which has already been woefully short on public transport for a long time, saw around 15 lakh private vehicles go off the roads on the first day of the return of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even on the fifth day of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan, the Delhi government failed to live up to its promise of rolling out 2,000 buses to ensure adequate public conveyance.

Only 773 buses were in view on Friday. The government had said it would source additional buses from private transport operators to ensure commuters are not short on riding options till the vehicle rationing plan is in force.

The city, which has already been woefully short on public transport for a long time, saw around 15 lakh private vehicles go off the roads on the first day of the return of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan.

The plan, the efficacy of which has been hotly contested by a section of experts and political rivals of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution in the city.

“Private transport agencies provided 650 buses on Thursday and today, the count went up to 773. The government has been doing its best to bring out as many public vehicles on the streets as possible. Private bus operators have been asked to provide buses in adequate number till the ‘Odd-Even’ plan is in force,” a senior transport official said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the operators had agreed to provide additional buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Buses AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp