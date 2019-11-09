Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi meets residents of Delhi's illegal colonies

PM Modi was addressing over 200 representatives of various unauthorised colonies at his residence in an event organised to thank the PM for the recent decision.

Regularising unauthorised colonies benefit about 40 lakh residents.

Regularising unauthorised colonies benefit about 40 lakh residents. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision of conferring ownership rights to people owning property in unauthorised colonies in the national capital would change the fate of the entire city.  

PM Modi was addressing over 200 representatives of various unauthorised colonies at his residence on Friday evening, in an event organised to thank the PM for the recent decision.

“When our government was formed in 2014, we started finding ways to solve this problem. We hoped that the local government would shares some responsibilities but the process did not speed up. Finally, it was decided that we will take the responsibility even if anybody does not come forward,” the PM said. 

On October 23, the Union cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights in 1,797 unauthorised colonies. The move is likely to benefit about 40 lakh residents of these unauthorised colonies. Modi said his government had decided to end ‘uncertainty’ in the life of residents of unauthorised colonies who live a difficult life.

The ‘thanksgiving’ event was planned after it was observed that the party could not get mileage out of the ownership rights announcement as internal assessment done by Delhi unit of the BJP suggested that only 50 per cent people were aware of the fact that the decision was taken by the Centre. 

The event at PM’s residence was attended by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari with other Delhi MPs including Ramesh Bidhuri, and Hans Raj Hans.

