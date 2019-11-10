Home Cities Delhi

Welcome verdict, but court could have ordered for hospital at disputed site: Delhi Muslim residents

Many Muslim residents from Old Delhi to Seelampur area across the Yamuna were largely happy about it, even as they appealed to people to remain calm and maintain peace and amity.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A section of the Muslim community in the national capital on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, but some suggested that the apex court could have ordered to build a hospital or college instead at the disputed site.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the top court in a historic judgement backed the construction of a Ram Temple by a trust at the disputed site, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Many Muslim residents from Old Delhi to Seelampur area across the Yamuna were largely happy about it, even as they appealed to people to remain calm and maintain peace and amity.

Mohammad Usman, a resident of New Seelampur area, said the verdict is right but it could have been better if the court had ordered to make a hospital or college over there.

"But, we are happy that the dispute has been resolved by the Supreme Court," the 25-year-old man said, a sentiment also expressed by 30-year-old Sanibul Ali of Brahmpuri.

Welcoming the SC verdict, Mohammad Hasibul, a resident of Seelampur area, said this was a sensitive issue which needed to be resolved.

"We don't need a particular place for worship. The god is everywhere. We welcome the SC verdict. And, this sensitive and long-pending issue needed to be resolved," 25-year-old Shakib Chaudhary, a resident of Jafrabad, said.

Faheem Baig, member of the Delhi Minority Commission (Advisory Board), said, "We welcome the verdict, but are not satisfied with some facts. Instead of giving authority to the government to grant five-acre land to the Waqf board, the court itself could have resolved this point also. In the coming days, this will become another issue."

"The verdict over the disputed land has come, but now what will happen to the persons who razed the Babri mosque," he asked.

Some Muslim residents feel that the government should focus on providing employment to people now.

Mohammad Talib Nabadi, Imam of Kuan Wali Masjid in Jafrabad, said, "We will welcome this decision if the Muslim community get an assurance that no other mosque will be razed after this."

Ashrafuddin, who works as a labour in Jama Masjid, said, "Now that the matter has been resolved, the government should now focus on providing employment."

"We want employment to earn our livelihood. I am dissatisfied, but happy that this issue, which has been used as a political tool for several years, has been sorted," he added.

The 16th-century Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of Hindu karsevaks on December 6, 1992, triggering riots in various parts of the county.

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.

"Yet, it is also clear that the destruction of the 16th century three-domed structure by Hindu karsevaks, who want to build a Ram temple there, was wrong that "must be remedied," the ruling said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Supreme Court Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp