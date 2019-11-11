Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhi for ‘defeating’ dengue

As per a report released on November 4 by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the number of malaria cases recorded till November 2 had also risen to 617.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lauded the efforts of the national capital’s residents in reducing the cases of dengue in the city by following the ‘10-hafte, 10-baje, 10-minute’ campaign launched by him on September 1.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Kejriwal said that less than 1,100 cases of dengue and no deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease have been reported so far this year in the city.Kejriwal called it an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and
60 people had died in the national capital.

The campaign required people to look for stagnant water in and around their homes for ten minutes at 10 am every Sunday for ten weeks and dispose it off to prevent breeding of mosquito larvae.
Congratulating Delhiites “for winning the battle against dengue,” the chief minister said, “I am proud of you Delhi. There are more than 100 countries affected by dengue. Nobody could understand the cure for dengue but Delhi showed the way”. He said that such campaigns should be run not only in other states of the country but also worldwide. “There are many dengue-affected places. I hope that such campaigns are run worldwide,” he said.

He said that till last week, less than 1,100 reported cases of the disease and no deaths due to it were recorded during this year.  Till November 2, at least 1,069 cases of dengue were reported this year in the national capital.  

Of the total dengue cases, there were 787 in October, the highest in any month so far this year, while in the same month 249 malaria cases were also recorded, according to the report. It said that at least 143 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.(With agency inputs)

