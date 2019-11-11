Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal misleading residents of unauthorised colonies: Vijay Goel

Goel said he would organise a camp on November 17 at his residence to give information about the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

Published: 11th November 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Goel

BJP MP Vijay Goel interacts with residents of unauthorised colonies | Pic courtesy: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Goel on Sunday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was misguiding people about regularisation of unauthorised colonies and asserted that the Delhi government will have no role in the process.

Kejriwal had on Saturday said that people living in illegal colonies were apprehensive that the Centre would not regularise the colonies as several announcement on regularisation had been made in the past as well. The CM had also alleged that the BJP-led Centre had delayed the process of regularisation of the colonies as the Delhi government had sent the proposal for it to the Centre five year ago, on November 12, 2015.

Goel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself announced the PM UDAY scheme in the presence of residents of unauthorised colonies, which would give ownership rights to more than 40 lakh residents of such colonies on payment of nominal charges.

This would pave the way for development in these colonies and end uncertainty about their sealing, he said.Goel said a Bill would be brought in the winter session of Parliament to pave the way for legalisation of these colonies, which would be done by the Delhi Development Authority under the Centre’s supervsion. A portal would be launched, through which the claimant will be able to apply online. After verification, they will be vested with ownership rights.

Goel said he would organise a camp on November 17 at his residence to give information about the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

Meanwhile, the state BJP launched a public contact programme in unauthorised colonies to apprise the residents of the rights conferred to them by the central government.          

