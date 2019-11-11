Is your mask equipped to filter PM2.5?

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

In the name of affordable anti-pollution masks, we found many medical stores offering a variety of masks unfit to safeguard you when the AQI in Delhi is still “poor”. These range from cloth masks, surgical masks, ones without filter and disposables. Many presume any kind of mask is effective and go for the cheapest option. Though the options are many, we survey which among the ones available qualify as good enough to filter high PM 2.5 level in the air you breathe.

Black cloth mask (Chinese brand) (Rs 25)

These protect you from dust, but of not much help against particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers that are more harmful than larger particles because they can penetrate the lungs more deep.

Surgical mask (Rs 10)

It’s a mask worn by health professionals during surgery to catch bacteria shedding from their mouth and nose. It doesn’t protect against dust particles or pollution in the air.

Honeywell mask with single valve (Rs 80)

This disposable particulate respirator mask comes with a valve that is often mistaken by most of people as a filter. It doesn’t list any certification like N95, 99 or PM2.5.

3M mask (Rs 120)

This mask comes with a valve, but the instructions on the cover don’t reveal whether it gives protection from PM2.5. The white valve is for exhalation to ensure inflow of cool air and makes it easy to wear it in hot conditions.

Phobia mask with valve (Rs 180)

This is a net mask with cloth inside and a valve outside. It just says ‘PM2.5 mask’ on the cover, and no other details about the level of protection it offers. It can be used for one-two weeks.

Pure Me disposable mask (Rs 150)

This N95 grade mask has an inbuilt filter designed to give 95 per cent protection from PM 2.5. It’s a disposable mask with life of up to 100 hours. It’s not advised to use this mask in an enclosed space or inadequately ventilated (oxygen-deficient) area.