Home Cities Delhi

Sushi shoutout

Singh has seen the demand for sushi advancing considerably in the last year alone at his restaurant.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

(From top) Avacado Nigri and Crispy Vegetable Maki at Pa Pa Ya

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

He rolls up his sleeve as he steps in front of his cooking station and asks for the freshest pick of avocado from the bunch. Chef Sahil Singh, Corporate Chef, Massive Restaurants, has to demonstrate to his Sous-Chef de cuisine and other chefs how to construct the perfect sushi, down to the last detail. “Precision sells. It means value,” he says. His new Sushi menu at Pa Pa Ya comes with 45 varieties and each has been inspired after a rigorous study of what’s selling and what’s not this year.

Singh has seen the demand for sushi advancing considerably in the last year alone at his restaurant. It has become the cosmopolitan face of progressive Japanese in India given its variety and versatility.
Even though one has to shell out prohibitively high prices for it, it seems that sushi is worth every buck spent on it. “There was a time, not too long ago, when people dismissed it as being raw and tasteless. Things have entirely reversed. From the young to the old, everybody is asking for sushi, like they would have dim sums earlier,” says Singh.

From his vast sushi landscape at his restaurant, some of the preparations that call for special mention are the Spicy Avocado Sushi Rolls made from rice paper, served with seasoned creamy avocado, and the Salmon and Scallop Firepit Smoked Ikura comprising salmon and salmon roe wrapped in cucumber slice and flambéd, among others. There are a few sushi hybrids too in the form of Nigakis, an amalgam of Nigiri and Maki.

For the uninitiated, decision making could be perplexing. The menu is extensive and the description with each dish may not be self-explanatory but that’s where Singh steps in. “I have made sure to assist as many tables as I can personally. For the rest, my team will do the needful. The purpose of this menu is not only to showcase a large assortment, but it’s also to familiarise guests with all the wonderful versions that are available out there. After all, you don’t want to miss out on the goodness of preparations like Yasai Nigaki that comes oozing with asparagus, shitake mushrooms, sriracha caviar, bubuare and yuzu mayonnaise, or the Ama Ebi Sashimi, which is thinly sliced shrimp,” he says.

Classics are juxtaposed with the unusual. Take for instance, the layered Sushi Pizza Zucchini Carpaccio in the shape of a pizza. There is a burger variation too. Oh, and the Valentine roll is all mush and blush in its heart shape. Shall we say more?
November 11 onwards
 Pa Pa Ya, Select CityWalk

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp