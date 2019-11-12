Delhi Congress President blasts AAP government for closing OTs at Lok Nayak Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra on Monday hit out at the government for its decision to shut four operation theatres of Lok Nayak Hospital from December 1.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in league with private hospitals and the reason behind the move is to benefit them.

“Patients would be referred to private hospitals and the AAP government will take its cut from them. It is an open case of corruption,” Chopra said, adding that it was an “organised loot”.

He further said that in 2018, 17 per cent of operation theatres in government hospitals were deemed non-functional. The city has 38 government hospitals. Grappling with lack of adequate infrastructure in operation theatres, the general surgery department of Lok Nayak hospital decided to close facilities for surgeries from December 1.

Sanjeev Khirwar, secretary (health) of the Delhi government said arrangements would be made to keep all OTs running.

Chopra said that the decision pricks a hole in the AAP government’s boast around mohalla clinics, as they only provide rudimentary treatment, while major cases are referred to government hospitals which are ill-equipped.