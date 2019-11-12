Home Cities Delhi

Ex-Army officer arrested for alleged theft commits suicide in Tihar Jail

Delhi Police had arrested Mukesh Chopra in an alleged case of theft on November 2, police sources said.

Published: 12th November 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Retired Indian Army officer Mukesh Chopra, who was arrested earlier this month, has allegedly committed suicide inside the Tihar Jail.

"It was a case of suicide. All new inmates were called to the jail dispensary for counselling on November 7, which was a routine affair. He went upstairs and jumped from there. Though no one saw the incident, all inmates were together with the jail official and then they realised that one of them was missing," an official from Tihar jail said.

"Soon after that, his body was found on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital. This happened around 10-10.30 am. He was declared dead around 7 pm on the same day. A magisterial inquiry is underway," he added.

Delhi Police had arrested Mukesh Chopra in an alleged case of theft on November 2, police sources said.

Chopra was booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.

