Home Cities Delhi

IPFT to hold dharna in Delhi to push tribal statehood demand

The BJP and the IPFT are now in hectic preparations to wrest control of the TTAADC, now governed by the CPI-M.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes

By IANS

AGARTALA: The ruling BJP's ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) will hold a demonstration in Delhi early next month and meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other central ministers to press it's demand for a separate state for the tribals, a top party leader said on Tuesday.

"To push our separate state demand, over 500 members and leaders of IPFT would leave here on November 28 to hold a demonstration in Delhi on December 1 or 2," IPFT's General Secretary and party spokesman Mangal Debbarma told IANS.

He said that the IPFT leaders, led by party President and state Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma and General Secretary and Forest and Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda in connection with their demands.

The IPFT has been agitating since 2009 for the creation of a separate state for the indigenous tribals by upgrading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area, home to over 12,16,000 people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the opposition CPI-M, Congress and Tripura's oldest tribal based party Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura have strongly opposing the IPFT's separate state demand.

The IPFT leaders in September met various central ministers and top BJP leaders in Delhi to push their demands. They also earlier held demonstrations in the national capital to highlight their demands.

The BJP and the IPFT are now in hectic preparations to wrest control of the TTAADC, now governed by the CPI-M.

The 30-member (28 elected and two nominated by the state government) TTAADC, which will go to the polls in April-May next year, has been playing a significant role in Tripura politics.

"We have informed the BJP's central and state leadership that we would either contest the TTAADC polls alone or field candidates on all 28 seats," IPFT leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia told IANS.

He said, "As the IPFT has substantial base among the 1.2 million tribal population (out of the state's total four million population) in Tripura, our party's claim to control the TTAADC is totally justified."

The IPFT, which has two ministers and eight legislators in Tripura, is also a constituent of the BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Jamatia said that they have conveyed their decision to NEDA convener Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also.

The BJP and the IPFT had contested against each other in the Lok Sabha polls and elections to the three-tier Gram Panchayats and municipal bodies earlier this year.

BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that though his party is yet to finalise the TTAADC election strategy, it is likely to fight on most seats.

"The IPFT being an independent party has its own ideology. They are free to contest the TTAADC polls without any alliance with the BJP. However, they should also maintain the "Jot Dharma" (coalition principle), Bhattacharjee told IANS.

The TTAADC was formed in 1985 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect and safeguard the political, economic and cultural interests of the tribals, who make up one third of the state's four million population.

Since 1985, the TTAADC was mostly governed by the CPI-M, which has an extensive base both among the tribals and non-tribals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPFT IPFT Delhi dharna
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp