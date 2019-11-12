Home Cities Delhi

Renovated course at Delhi Golf Club aimed at wooing top players

The new course has been designed by the renowned Gary Player over a period of just nine months, changing its look. It will be hosting a members’ tournament from November 15 to 17.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The new development uses an enhanced water management system, the latest in bunker technology, and needs less fertilizer and pesticides.

The new development uses an enhanced water management system, the latest in bunker technology, and needs less fertilizer and pesticides.

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the aim of playing an ambassadorial role for India in attracting global golfing icons and major tournaments, and boosting tourism and employment generation as spin-offs in the national capital, the Delhi Golf Club will be inaugurating its renovated world-class championship gold course, The Lodhi Course, on Friday.

The new course has been designed by the renowned Gary Player over a period of just nine months, changing its look. It will be hosting a members’ tournament from November 15 to 17.

“We wanted the Delhi Golf Club to retain its positioning as home of the finest championship course in India, and perhaps Asia. The heavy traffic on the course and the changing look of world golf necessitated this change, and we then sought the best person in the world to help us. The results have been remarkable, and besides the regular players, the enhanced features on the course should help our Indian golfers preparing for the Olympics,” said Major (Retd.) RS Bedi, President of the Delhi Golf Club, during a press conference.

Bedi, who at the age of 90 is one of the members of the club, said that their objective was to prioritise the game of golf, particularly in Delhi. Gary Player, who has designed more than 300 golf courses worldwide, has put his creative mind behind the newly renovated course.

The course was a municipal golf course in the 1930s and today has been developed into a championship course. The grass used in the course is used only in four golf courses across the country, including the DLF Golf and Country Club, two courses in Ahmedabad, and The Lodhi Course.

“DGC is one of the busiest courses in the country and also the most historic. A bold decision to do the entire work in one stretch required a complete shutdown and reconstruction within one year. The logistics were huge, but I am delighted that everyone delivered, and thanks to great teamwork, we are opening the course for play within nine months of starting work,” said the captain of DGC, Rohit Sabherwal, who took on responsibility for the project with a short window of time to complete it, keeping weather conditions in mind.

The new development uses an enhanced water management system, the latest in bunker technology, and needs less fertilizer and pesticides. The MiniVerde grass for the greens, which has proved successful in the varied climate of north India, provides a perfect playing surface the whole year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Lodhi Course Gary Player Delhi Golf Club
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp