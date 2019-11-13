Home Cities Delhi

Dwarka gets it’s first 12-screen multiplex

Superplex comprises of one IMAX screen, one 4DX screen, two ultra-premium LUXE auditoriums, seven mainstream and PVR Playhouse – one dedicated auditorium for children with toys and accessories.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Gautam Dutta at the launch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: I this is a welcome change,” says a relieved Mridula Jain, a Dwarka resident, about PVR opening its first 12-screen movie theatre at Vegas Mall here. “There was no movie theatre in our area and I am very excited to visit this new place,” adds Jain.

Called PVR Superplex, this cinema will open doors on November 15, and is Delhi’s first one-of-kind initiative in the cinema space. It features international formats like IMAX and 4DX coupled with top hospitality services and finest interiors.

This 70, 000 sqft property can seat 1,833 people and is laced with the latest technologies. Superplex comprises of one IMAX screen, one 4DX screen, two ultra-premium LUXE auditoriums, seven mainstream and PVR Playhouse – one dedicated auditorium for children with toys and accessories.

Designed to make the movie-going experience all the more enjoyable are a couple of integrated advanced equipments. Equipped with BARKO 4K projection, Dolby 7.1 surround system in nine auditoriums and Dolby Atmos in others along with NextGen 3D UHD screens in six auditoriums, the cinema sets a distinct benchmark among other venues.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. said, “It is extremely gratifying to introduce another advanced and luxurious cinema concept for our patrons in Delhi. Out of home entertainment has been an important part of the Indian entertainment business, and it is our responsibility to continue to offer enhanced experiences to our customers.”

The newly-launched property is running across two levels and brings forth modern art deco style. Intricate styling elements such as wallpaper, smart lighting, lobby space, digital art environment further adds to the charm and magnificence of this location.

The highlight: celebrity chef Sarah Todd has curated the menu. You can choose from four novel concepts of Blends, Local, Wok and Grill, and Oven Fresh for the scrumptious food and beverage.

Present at the launch was Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas who introduced the new flagship property on November 11.

“We have been successful in reaching the 800-screen milestone in the Financial Year 2019-20, and are now looking forward to expanding further. With Superplex we are bringing city’s first LUXE. The property with its splendid aesthetics stands tall as one of the most advanced PVR Cinemas in North India. We are certain that the PVR Cinemas in Dwarka will be the next entertainment hub of the capital.”

The making of a Superplex 

