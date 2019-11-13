Home Cities Delhi

Hostel fee hike: JNU students continue to protest, varsity shifts venue for council meeting

The JNUTA members were not informed about the shift in the venue, the protesters alleged.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

JNU Student Union protest outside the admin building as Executive Council meeting underway in side in V-C office at the JNU campus in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

JNU Student Union protest outside the admin building as Executive Council meeting underway in side in V-C office at the JNU campus in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU students on Wednesday continued to protest against the hostel fee hike demanding a meeting with university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to discuss the matter even as the varsity decided to shift the venue of its Executive Council (EC) meeting.

The EC is the supreme decision-making body of the varsity which also has representation from the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA).

The JNUTA members were not informed about the shift in the venue, the protesters alleged.

"We have a range of issues apart from the hostel manual like the promotion of teachers so that our views can be raised. Last three-four years, even the Academic Council (AC) meetings have been postponed or shifted. We condemn it and the VC should not handle the university like this."

"The meeting was supposed to be held at the convention centre inside the campus but when three EC members, professor Sachidanand Sinha, Moushumi Basu and Baviskar Sharad Prahlad reached the venue, there was no meeting there," DK Lobiyal, JNUTA president said.

ALSO READ | JNU agitation draws support from institutes, political parties

On Monday, the students had gheraoed the AICTE building, the venue for varsity's convocation, during which Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck for over six hours.

"That day police used tear gas and lathi-charge on us. Why were people protesting that day even after getting degrees. Our protest will continue till the Vice-Chancellor meets us," JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said.

The students who had gathered outside the convention centre, the earlier venue for EC meeting, later moved outside the administration block which houses the VC's office besides other senior varsity officials.

The protesters were shouting slogans against the Vice-Chancellor and varsity administration.

The students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall administration, which it claims has provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code and 'curfew' timings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Jagadesh Kumar JNU JNU Students' Protest
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp