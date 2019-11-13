Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Delhi student falls to death from hostel building; suicide suspected

The mother of the deceased told the police that her daughter was under stress due to her studies.

IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of suicide, an 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, died after falling from the fifth floor of her hostel building on the campus, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said, adding the family has not alleged any foul play.

Police said they received information from AIIMS Trauma centre around 6 pm on November 8 that an IIT student was admitted and later succumbed to her injuries.

The mother of the deceased told the police that her daughter was under stress due to her studies, they said.

In her statement, the mother told the police that on the day of the incident, she received a call from her daughter after which she visited her and stayed with her till afternoon, a senior police officer said.

Later in the evening, a security guard near the lecture hall complex heard a sound and rushed to the spot where he found the student had just fallen, the officer said.

In a CCTV footage, the student can be seen going alone towards the ramp of the fifth floor of the hostel, the officer added. Police said no suicide note was found and the post-mortem report is awaited.

