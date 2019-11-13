Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even scheme: SC asks Kejriwal government, CPCB to furnish pollution data

The petition, filed by a Noida-based advocate, has alleged that the Delhi government's November 1 notification on the scheme also violates fundamental rights.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic policemen impose penalty on a traffic offender for riding a vehicle with a number plate ending with an ODD digit during the Odd-Even scheme, in New Delhi on November 6, 2019

Traffic policemen impose penalty on a traffic offender for riding a vehicle with a number plate ending with an ODD digit during the Odd-Even scheme, in New Delhi on November 6, 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to place before it the data of pollution in Delhi from October till November 14 this year.

The bench also directed them to submit pollution data from October 1 to December 31, 2018.

The petition, filed by a Noida-based advocate, has alleged that the Delhi government's November 1 notification on the scheme also violates fundamental rights.

It alleged that the odd-even rule violates citizens' rights to practice any profession, carry out any occupation, trade or business and to move freely throughout the country.

Delhi government's odd-even scheme this year came into effect on November 4 and will continue till November 15.

Under the scheme, four-wheelers with registration numbers ending with odd digits ply on odd dates and those ending with even digits ply on even dates.

The PIL had alleged that the scheme is arbitrary, contrary to statutory provisions and is nothing but a "political and vote bank gimmick".

"The odd-even vehicle scheme violates the fundamental rights of residents of Delhi and adjoining states who daily commute in/out of Delhi in their four-wheeled vehicles to do their jobs/business to earn their livelihood and is ultra vires Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

Questioning the rationale behind the scheme, the plea claimed that three sources of data on Delhi's air quality, including those by the CPCB and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), have confirmed that in the past the odd-even rule did not lower pollution levels in the national capital.

"It shows that odd-even is nothing but a political and vote bank gimmick as it has been done capriciously in an unreasonable manner," it said.

ALSO READ | Explore feasibility of hydrogen-based Japanese tech to fight air pollution: SC to Centre

The petition said that the odd-even rule is only meant for four-wheelers whereas two-wheelers, which cause more pollution in comparison to cars, have been kept out of its ambit.

The scheme also discriminates between men and women on the basis of gender, the plea claimed.

Four-wheelers driven by women are exempted from the odd-even scheme, provided there are no men in the vehicle.

"Odd-even is nothing but a political gimmick for self-promotion and advertisements in the smokescreen of curbing pollution," it alleged.

The plea also alleged that there seems to be a strong nexus between stubble-burning framers, political parties, air purifier companies and mask-making companies.

"The Delhi government is no Nostradamus (famous French astrologer). Then how come it knows well in advance when smoke from stubble burning will reach Delhi exactly around odd-even scheme dates," it said.

The dates for implementation of the rule were declared on September 13 but the Delhi government's advertisements these days claim that it has been reintroduced as smoke from stubble-burning in neighbouring states is reaching the city.

The top court had earlier questioned the Delhi government as to what it was achieving from the odd-even scheme by stopping plying of cars that are less polluting compared to two and three-wheelers and taxis.

"Let the Government of NCT of Delhi explain this aspect and file data in this regard in the court on the basis of the previous experience and whether three-wheelers and taxies are plying more on roads during such restrictions and relevant data be placed," the bench had said.

"During odd-even scheme, what is the difference being caused by stopping use of four-wheelers when various other contributory factors are not taken care of by the Government of NCT of Delhi," it had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odd-even scheme Delhi pollution Air pollution Central Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp