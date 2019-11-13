Home Cities Delhi

Prince Charles visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, prepares chapatis in langar

This is Prince Charles' 10th official visit to India, his engagements in the national capital include a bilateral meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Charles visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

By ANI

Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day trip to India, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib here on Wednesday.

Prince Charles was bestowed a 'Siropa', robe of honour, and was given a warm welcome by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). Moreover, he paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and interacted with the Sikhs.

Besides, he was seen flipping roties during his visit.

His visit comes a day after the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world.

Britain's Prince Charles does 'sewa' as he helps prepare chapattis in the 'langar' or community kitchen area during his visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said.

