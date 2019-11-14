Home Cities Delhi

Broken roads, garbage are bane of Abul Fazal Enclave area in New Delhi

Speaking on the issue of garbage disposal and cleanliness, Alam said municipal workers visited the area only once in 15 days or still less frequently.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles negotiate a badly damaged stretch of road in Abul Fazal Enclave in Okhla Vihar, South Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar)

Vehicles negotiate a badly damaged stretch of road in Abul Fazal Enclave in Okhla Vihar, South Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

Troubled by broken roads and poor garbage disposal, residents of Abul Fazal Enclave in south Delhi’s Okhla Vihar area say that they feel ignored by the authorities.

Their newly formed Residents’ Welfare Association keeps receiving complaints about various issues and now plans to write to government agencies to find solutions to their problems, which also include illegal parking and encroachment on roads.

Parvez Alam, secretary of the RWA, said that some roads had been relaid, while some others have been in need of attention for long.

“These broken roads for obvious reasons make the area prone to accidents. Too many accidents occur all the time. The government has worked. It’s not that they haven’t. Some broken roads in nearby areas have been relaid. Some others need attention,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of garbage disposal and cleanliness, Alam said municipal workers visited the area only once in 15 days or still less frequently.

“At times they come to do the cleaning. Most times they don’t. The drains are open and they are always filled with garbage, which blocks them. Residents complain to us about it all the time,” he said.

The RWA, Alam said, was formed about six months ago. “Now we will start writing to the authorities to look into these issues,” he said.

“Encroachment is another issue. As you can see, the shop owners have encroached on a major part of the road, making the road narrow. As you move ahead on this road towards Okhla metro station, you see plenty of vehicles parked illegally. There is need for a parking zone,” he said.   

Mazhar Ul Haq, 58, who runs a shop in the area, said the government should “take action against those who park their vehicles illegally”.

He complained that the authorities didn’t show any interest in serving the people. “We don’t understand if it is laziness or just disinterest in the system that these basics are not taken care of.”

Tarannum Zehra, 39, a housewife, said that she had tried spreading awareness among people, urging them not to dump garbage in the streets and drains, but that wasn’t enough.

“I am tired of telling people not to throw garbage in the streets or drains. Some of them agree. To who all do we go and explain this?  There is no regular cleaning either. To what extent can we cover the drains by ourselves? Kids play here. There is a problem for them also. I don’t feel like spending time on the street,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abul Fazal Enclave Okhla Vihar
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp