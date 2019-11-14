Home Cities Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal touts success of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi

There are currently 302 Mohalla Clinics in the national capital, serving as primary health centres. They offer around 109 essential medicines and 212 diagnostic tests free of cost.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets his blood pressure checked during a visit to a Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets his blood pressure checked during a visit to a Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that residents of Delhi living in upmarket colonies had started availing of the services offered in Mohalla Clinics, and this was proof of their quality.

“People who can afford private treatment are visiting Mohalla Clinics; this shows the trust people have in us. When those who can afford expensive private hospitals start using government services as a matter of choice, it’s the biggest certificate of quality. At a posh Greater Kailash colony, I found upper-middle-class residents using a Mohalla Clinic. They’re very satisfied. Could you have imagined this a few years ago?” said Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, the CM inspected the Mohalla Clinic in Greater Kailash I, which opened last Sunday. He interacted with the locals and received their feedback.

“Never before have upper-middle-class residents put their faith in a government service like a Mohalla Clinic. I am so happy that the Delhi government’s health system is now on a par with private health systems, just as our government schools are becoming better than private schools,” he added.

“I had visited Greater Kailash around one and a half years ago. I was surprised when the residents requested me to open a Mohalla Clinic in the area. I can see that people from upper-middle-class families are also visiting the clinic,” he stated.

