Delhi AQI at 470 in emergency zone

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The air pollution emergency in Delhi persisted on Thursday with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 470 in the severe plus category.

The PM 10 count is also in the severe plus category at 496 and PM 2.5 count at 324.

The Delhi AQI is almost at Wednesday's level which clocked an overall count of 476 and not much relief is expected for two days.

While overall AQI is in the severe category, PM 10 count at 489 and PM 2.5 at 326 is also in the severe category.

According to a forecast by Safar India, no sudden recovery is expected under this condition at least for the next two days and AQI is likely to deteriorate further towards severe plus category on Thursday. The condition may slightly improve by November 15, it said.

As a result of the air emergency, schools have been shut till Friday. The pollution control authority has extended the ban on industrial activities till November 15.