Home Cities Delhi

Delhi gasps for breath in poisonous air

In  south and central Delhi, five areas checked randomly by The Morning Standard showed an AQI above 440.

Published: 14th November 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays water on the road as vehicles move towards the India Gate, blanketed by thick smog in New Delhi.

A worker sprays water on the road as vehicles move towards the India Gate, blanketed by thick smog in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital took a hit on Wednesday as the overall AQI inched closer to the severe-plus emergency category. Increased stubble burning, drop in the temperature and slow wind speed are been blamed for the jump in the pollution levels.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 472 while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI near 500 in most of areas of the city.  

In the south and central Delhi, five areas checked randomly by The Morning Standard showed an AQI above 440. The recorded AQI of ITO was 470, Lodhi Road 447, Mandir Marg 466, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium is 471 and Nehru Nagar 488.  The outer areas also neared the emergency mark of 500 with Ashok Vihar at 480, Jahangirpuri at 488, Rohini at 491 and Mundka at 484.

ALSO READ | Explore feasibility of hydrogen-based Japanese tech to fight air pollution: SC to Centre

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. Above 500 is “severe-plus or emergency” category.

The air quality condition is likely to marginally improve by 15 November but reasonable improvement to the very poor is expected only by 16 November.

“The approaching fresh Western Disturbance exists as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan & neighbourhood and likely to affect northwest India in next two days which is likely to increase wind speed at Delhi by 15 November and start to improve the air quality,” the SAFAR said.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority ( EPCA) has directed all hot mix plants, stone crushers and coal and other fuel-based industries in neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat, Panipat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAFAR Delhi AQI Air emergency Delhi pollution
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp