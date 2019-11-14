Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU, faculty plan march to Jantar Mantar against hostel fee hike

Published: 14th November 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addresses a press conference at JNU in New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to continue their protests against the partial rollback of the hostel fee hike, JNU students and faculty members plan to march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar at 11 am today.

As JNU students intensified their protest on Wednesday for the university administration had to shift a meeting of the Executive Council outside the campus fearing disruption due to the agitation.

ALSO READ: Protesting JNU students paint 'messages' for VC inside admin block

The Executive Council is the highest decision-making body of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The students from Left-backed political outfits have been protesting against the hike in hostel fees for almost a fortnight, and the representatives from RSS student wing ABVP have also planned a march to the UGC office over similar demands. Beating their daflis, they shouted slogans against the JNU administration and the vice-chancellor.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS
JNU JNUSU JNU Protests
