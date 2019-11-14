Tihar jail inmate dies a day after he complains of uneasiness

NEW DELHI: A Tihar jail inmate who had complained of uneasiness to prison authorities and was admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment has died, police said on Thursday.
Honey Sharma, 35, was a resident of Mohan Garden.
He was convicted in a 2009 robbery case and was sentenced to six-year imprisonment.
On Tuesday morning, Sharma had complained he was feeling unwell after which he was rushed to a city hospital but died during treatment a day later, according to police.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of his death, a police officer said.
A post-mortem has been done and the report is awaited, he said.