Tihar jail inmate dies a day after he complains of uneasiness

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Tihar jail inmate who had complained of uneasiness to prison authorities and was admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment has died, police said on Thursday.

Honey Sharma, 35, was a resident of Mohan Garden.

He was convicted in a 2009 robbery case and was sentenced to six-year imprisonment.

On Tuesday morning, Sharma had complained he was feeling unwell after which he was rushed to a city hospital but died during treatment a day later, according to police.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of his death, a police officer said.

A post-mortem has been done and the report is awaited, he said.