JNU files complaint over 'vandalism' at administration block

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has filed a complaint with the police in connection with the "vandalism" at the varsity's administration block.

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said a complaint was filed at 11 pm on Thursday along with all video and photographic evidences.

Police said on Friday they had received a complaint and were examining it.

On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for the vice-chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus on Thursday.

Students are agitating inside the administration block against the increase in hostel fees even as the JNU announced a partial rollback, which the protesters have dubbed an "eyewash".