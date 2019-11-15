Home Cities Delhi

Street children in Delhi forced to breathe polluted air while selling goods to earn daily bread

Children and infants are more susceptible than adults to air pollution as they still developing and their respiratory tracks are more permeable.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

A general view of the city engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi on Thursday Nov. 14 2019. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

A general view of the city engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi on Thursday Nov. 14 2019. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At times when schools in Delhi NCR are shut for two days due to the air pollution, some poor children on the streets are forced to breathe the toxic air as they struggle hard to sell their goods at the traffic signals to sustain their daily bread.

ANI reached few such children on traffic signals who told that "irritation and burning sensation in eyes" and "difficulty in breathing" are the common problems they are encountering.

"Our eyes burn and we experience difficulty in breathing, we don't have masks," said a child.

"Its pollution everywhere, government has not provided us masks," said another child.

On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 472 with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 at 8:30 in the morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

As air pollution levels are nearing 'severe plus category', schools in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi have been shut for two days, hours after the apex court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA that they should be closed as pollution in the region hovered close to 'emergency' levels.

Children and infants are more susceptible than adults to air pollution as they still developing and their respiratory tracks are more permeable.

According to the UNICEF study, 2016, 'Clean the air for children', around 300 million children around the world currently live in areas where the air is toxic - exceeding international limits by at least six times.

Using satellite imagery of outdoor air pollution, this study found that around 300 million children currently live in areas where outdoor air pollution exceeds international guidelines by at least six times.

The study said in total, around 2 billion children live in areas that exceed the World Health Organisation annual limit of 10 mg/m3 (the amount of micrograms of ultra-fine particulate matter per cubic metre of air that constitutes a long term hazard).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution Pollution
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp