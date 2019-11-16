Delhi HC seeks ED's response to businessman Ratul Puri's bail plea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to the bail plea filed by businessman Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Puri had moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the case.

The matter will now be heard on November 22 at 2 p.m.

The court has also asked the ED to file a reply in advance.