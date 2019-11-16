Habitats Trust honours conservation efforts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Habitats Trust has awarded financial grants worth Rs 84 lakh to organisations and individual working on environment conservation.

“Every conservationist who applied for The Habitats Trust Grants is engaged in doing crucial work towards protecting our natural habitats and species. Each of them is deserving of support and it wasn’t easy for us to choose the final recipients,” The Habitats Trust founder and Trustee, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, said.

Aaranyak, which is working to secure and recover the Manas grasslands in Assam and its threatened species, received a grant of Rs 25 lakh, while Costal Impact, working on coral transplantation aids for preservation of coral patches off Goa, was given Rs 20 lakh.

Metastring Foundation, a citizen-based conservation initiative of the Malabar Tree Toad, received Rs 15 lakh, and Neethi Mahesh got Rs 10 lakh for her efforts on riparian habitat conservation along the Cauvery river in Coorg district.