Home Cities Delhi

Hunar Haats supporting traditional artisans, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned 100 Hunar Hubs in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of Modi 2.0.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju during the inauguration of Hunar Haat at India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju during the inauguration of Hunar Haat at India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government’s Hunar Haats have become hubs for encouraging and promoting traditional master artisans and craftsmen from across the country, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

The minister made the remark while inaugurating the Hunar Haat, being organised from November 14 to 27 at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan. Naqvi announced that all Hunar Haats to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat”.

Naqvi said that lakhs of people visited Hunar Haats, and business worth crores of rupees took place in handmade products made by master artisans and craftsmen. Besides the master artisans, about 100 people associated with each of these artisans had also been receiving employment opportunities, Naqvi said.

ALSO READ: Minority Affairs Ministry to establish 'Hunar Hubs' skill centres in every state

The next Hunar Haat will be organised in Mumbai from December 20 to 31, he said. Master artisans and craftsmen, including women artisans, from almost all the states of the country are participating in the Hunar Haat being organised at Pragati Maidan. Naqvi said the ministry had been working on a war footing to establish Hunar Hubs in every state in the next five years to train and encourage the talent of master artisans and craftsmen according to the need of the markets.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned 100 Hunar Hubs in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of the Modi government 2.0, Naqvi said. He added that the government would provide employment and employment opportunities to lakhs of artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts through Hunar Haats in the next five years.

In the Hunar Haat at Pragati Maidan, artisans are showcasing handicrafts and handloom work like batik, bagh print, bandhej, barmer applique, and cane and bamboo products.

Hunar Hubs

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned 100 Hunar Hubs in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of Modi 2.0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hunar Haats Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi minority affairs minister India International Trade Fair
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp