Hunar Haats supporting traditional artisans, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government’s Hunar Haats have become hubs for encouraging and promoting traditional master artisans and craftsmen from across the country, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.



The minister made the remark while inaugurating the Hunar Haat, being organised from November 14 to 27 at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan. Naqvi announced that all Hunar Haats to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat”.

Naqvi said that lakhs of people visited Hunar Haats, and business worth crores of rupees took place in handmade products made by master artisans and craftsmen. Besides the master artisans, about 100 people associated with each of these artisans had also been receiving employment opportunities, Naqvi said.



The next Hunar Haat will be organised in Mumbai from December 20 to 31, he said. Master artisans and craftsmen, including women artisans, from almost all the states of the country are participating in the Hunar Haat being organised at Pragati Maidan. Naqvi said the ministry had been working on a war footing to establish Hunar Hubs in every state in the next five years to train and encourage the talent of master artisans and craftsmen according to the need of the markets.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned 100 Hunar Hubs in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of the Modi government 2.0, Naqvi said. He added that the government would provide employment and employment opportunities to lakhs of artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts through Hunar Haats in the next five years.

In the Hunar Haat at Pragati Maidan, artisans are showcasing handicrafts and handloom work like batik, bagh print, bandhej, barmer applique, and cane and bamboo products.

