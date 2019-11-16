Home Cities Delhi

Only four MPs show up at crucial pollution meet in Delhi

Meanwhile taking note of the matter, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that he will investigate and take necessary action.

Published: 16th November 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Air quality in New Delhi turned hazardous after Diwali celebrations. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the national capital is battling dangerous levels of pollution, several parliamentarians and senior government officials skipped a parliamentary panel meeting to discuss the alarming issue in Delhi and NCR on Friday.

Only four MPs, out of the 29 on the list, and a few officials turned up for the meeting on Friday which was postponed. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, one of the two MP’s from Delhi whose name was on the list, was among those absent.

Gambhir is currently in Indore as a commentator for India vs Bangladesh cricket match. Senior officials who skipped the meeting are the environment secretary, forest secretary, the secretary dealing with climate change, a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) representative and the three chiefs of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

An official spokesperson of the ministry of environment said, “The ministry was represented by Deputy Secretary and also from Central Pollution Control Board. The Joint Secretary could not attend as she was to appear for an important matter in Supreme Court. Also, detailed notes were submitted to the ministry of Urban Development prior as was asked.”

Netas who care 

The MPs who showed up were BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference and CR Patil of the BJP

