JNU protest: Entry, exit closed at three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament

Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," the DMRC tweeted.

Published: 18th November 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

JNU Student protest against free hike in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Arun Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest, authorities said on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk.

ALSO READ: Several detained as marching JNU students defy Section 144, stopped en route to Parliament

Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police around half a kilometre from the institute's campus in south Delhi.

TAGS
JNU protest JNU delhi Delhi Metro DMRC Parliament
Comments

