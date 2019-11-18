Home Cities Delhi

JNU protest march: Section 144 imposed, troops deployed outside campus

The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

Published: 18th November 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:19 PM

JNU

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Section 144 was imposed outside the JNU campus as security arrangement was beefed up on Monday ahead of students' protest march to Parliament against the hostel fee hike.

The march coincides with the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session.

Ten companies of troops, consisting of about 800 personnel, have been are deployed outside JNU, police said.

Police officials said adequate security arrangements have also been made along the route of the march, adding, cops have been deployed at all entry points leading to Parliament, a senior police official said

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed concern over the deployment of police outside the varsity. "Such measures or use of force to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," the association said.

"The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus, which on the face of it appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament," it said.

ALSO READ | Academic activities have suffered greatly, students should end strike, says JNU VC

The JNUSU, meanwhile, has said the march meant to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

The students' protest against the increase in hostel fee is going on for the past three weeks, even as the JNU administration on Wednesday announced a partial rollback of the hike.

The union had termed the decision an "eyewash".

