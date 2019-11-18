Home Cities Delhi

Two held for stabbing man to death in south Delhi's Madangir area

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a minor, were nabbed on Monday, a day after they stabbed to death a 21-year-old man following an argument in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Madangir.

He was engaged as a helper to a dentist, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 11.12 pm on Sunday night, officials added.

Manoj was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

There were stab injuries on Manoj's body, he said.

A case of murder was registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and an investigation initiated, he added.

Police arrested Sooraj (21), a resident of Madangir, and apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the case.

Interrogation revealed that they hatched a plan to kill Manoj as he had allegedly thrashed them several times under the influence of alcohol, the officials said.

Sooraj had gone to Haridwar in August for Kanwar Yatra and procured a knife from there, the police said.

On Sunday evening, they stabbed Manoj multiple times and fled, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the knife used in the crime recovered, the police added.

